Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.88B, closed the last trade at $148.91 per share which meant it lost -$9.93 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The SPOT stock price is -105.22% off its 52-week high price of $305.60 and 20.62% above the 52-week low of $118.20. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Sporting -6.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the SPOT stock price touched $148.91 or saw a rise of 6.97%. Year-to-date, Spotify Technology S.A. shares have moved -36.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have changed 14.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $209.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $127.06 while the price target rests at a high of $268.71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -80.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.67% from current levels.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spotify Technology S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 104.92%, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.70% and 156.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.80%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.56 billion and $2.56 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.00% for the current quarter and 14.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.30% over the past 5 years.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.10% with a share float percentage of 81.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spotify Technology S.A. having a total of 845 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 22.14 million shares worth more than $5.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 16.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.77 billion and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.73% shares in the company for having 6.68 million shares of worth $1.59 billion while later fund manager owns 2.96 million shares of worth $691.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.