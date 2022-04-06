Small Cap Stock D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Is A Buy – Analysts

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $772.46M, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.05% during that session. The HEPS stock price is -499.61% off its 52-week high price of $15.23 and 38.98% above the 52-week low of $1.55. The 3-month trading volume is 901.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.7.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Sporting -3.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the HEPS stock price touched $2.54 or saw a rise of 9.61%. Year-to-date, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares have moved 32.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) have changed 54.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53.68 while the price target rests at a high of $106.04. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4074.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2013.39% from current levels.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.09% over the past 6 months, compared to -2.80% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.97 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -260.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.20%.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.46% with a share float percentage of 24.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 19.2 million shares worth more than $131.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Genesis Investment Management, LLP, with the holding of over 13.54 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.91 million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 4.44 million shares of worth $20.21 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $19.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.