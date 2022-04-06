Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.97B, closed the recent trade at $15.81 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The SBSW stock price is -30.8% off its 52-week high price of $20.68 and 29.48% above the 52-week low of $11.15. The 3-month trading volume is 4.95 million shares.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the SBSW stock price touched $15.81 or saw a rise of 6.06%. Year-to-date, Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares have moved 25.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have changed -22.69%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.02%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 85.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -30.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.03%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.67 at a share yield of 10.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.44% with a share float percentage of 6.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Condire Management, LP with over 4.84 million shares worth more than $60.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Condire Management, LP held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 3.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.13 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 2.25 million shares of worth $28.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $22.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.