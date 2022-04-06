Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.49M, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -6.96% during that session. The AXU stock price is -127.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 8.84% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 933.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) trade information

Sporting -6.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the AXU stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 13.02%. Year-to-date, Alexco Resource Corp. shares have moved -15.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) have changed -21.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.58.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alexco Resource Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 216.67%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 120.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,630.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.83 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $622.25k and $522.39k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,961.90% for the current quarter and 3,353.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.70% over the past 5 years.

AXU Dividends

Alexco Resource Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.88% with a share float percentage of 32.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexco Resource Corp. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jupiter Asset Management Limited with over 8.62 million shares worth more than $12.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Jupiter Asset Management Limited held 5.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 8.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.18 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.87% shares in the company for having 7.35 million shares of worth $11.02 million while later fund manager owns 5.69 million shares of worth $9.5 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.77% of company’s outstanding stock.