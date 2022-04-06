Shares Of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Gain 18.34% In A Month

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 2.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.24B, closed the last trade at $165.67 per share which meant it lost -$9.04 on the day or -5.17% during that session. The TWLO stock price is -149.1% off its 52-week high price of $412.68 and 25.73% above the 52-week low of $123.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 million shares.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Sporting -5.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the TWLO stock price touched $165.67 or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, Twilio Inc. shares have moved -37.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have changed 18.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $334.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $240.00 while the price target rests at a high of $550.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -231.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.87% from current levels.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twilio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -112.00%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -650.00% and -220.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.10%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $767.07 million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $802.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $548.09 million and $532.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.00% for the current quarter and 50.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -63.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.50%.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.93% with a share float percentage of 85.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twilio Inc. having a total of 1,231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.31 million shares worth more than $3.29 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.27 billion and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 4.72 million shares of worth $1.51 billion while later fund manager owns 2.25 million shares of worth $716.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.