Shares Of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) increased By 33.19% In A Month

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 11.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.69M, closed the last trade at $6.22 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 26.42% during that session. The CLSN stock price is -273.79% off its 52-week high price of $23.25 and 30.55% above the 52-week low of $4.32. The 3-month trading volume is 49.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Sporting 26.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the CLSN stock price touched $6.22 or saw a rise of 19.01%. Year-to-date, Celsion Corporation shares have moved -23.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have changed 33.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -623.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -623.47% from current levels.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsion Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.58%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter.

CLSN Dividends

Celsion Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 17 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.95% with a share float percentage of 14.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsion Corporation having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.9 million shares worth more than $3.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.16 million and represent 2.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 2.43 million shares of worth $2.25 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 million shares of worth $1.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.