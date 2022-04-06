Shares In HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) 18.30% Up, YTD

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.65B, closed the last trade at $38.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The DINO stock price is -4.98% off its 52-week high price of $40.71 and 29.94% above the 52-week low of $27.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 million shares.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) trade information

Sporting -1.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the DINO stock price touched $38.78 or saw a rise of 4.55%. Year-to-date, HF Sinclair Corporation shares have moved 18.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) have changed 32.17%.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HF Sinclair Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 204.61%, compared to 18.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 191.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.50%.

DINO Dividends

HF Sinclair Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.