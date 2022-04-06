Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -0.87% Fall

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.99B, closed the last trade at $37.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The SAGE stock price is -115.08% off its 52-week high price of $81.00 and 19.07% above the 52-week low of $30.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 656.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.16.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) trade information

Sporting -0.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the SAGE stock price touched $37.66 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -11.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have changed 15.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -178.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.75% from current levels.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.03%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -111.90% and -26.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.40%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.97 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.11 billion and $2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -99.80% for the current quarter and 321.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -168.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.10%.

SAGE Dividends

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.48% with a share float percentage of 98.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sage Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 7.13 million shares worth more than $303.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 12.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.57 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.55% shares in the company for having 2.69 million shares of worth $108.43 million while later fund manager owns 2.04 million shares of worth $79.42 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.46% of company’s outstanding stock.