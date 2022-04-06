Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.02B, closed the last trade at $4.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -5.73% during that session. The ROIV stock price is -291.59% off its 52-week high price of $16.76 and -4.91% below the 52-week low of $4.49. The 3-month trading volume is 366.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Sporting -5.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ROIV stock price touched $4.28 or saw a rise of 16.08%. Year-to-date, Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares have moved -57.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) have changed -20.45%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.24% over the past 6 months, compared to -0.80% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.89 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.15% with a share float percentage of 81.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roivant Sciences Ltd. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are QVT Financial LP with over 129.39 million shares worth more than $1.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, QVT Financial LP held 18.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with the holding of over 99.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 billion and represent 14.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $26.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $9.92 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.