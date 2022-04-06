Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.64B, closed the recent trade at $98.89 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The RTX stock price is -5.51% off its 52-week high price of $104.34 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $76.07. The 3-month trading volume is 6.65 million shares.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) trade information

Sporting 0.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the RTX stock price touched $98.89 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares have moved 14.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) have changed 0.63%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.18%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.30% and 11.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.20%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.97 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $15.25 billion and $15.84 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.70% for the current quarter and 6.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 212.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.20%.

RTX Dividends

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 2.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.24% with a share float percentage of 80.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Raytheon Technologies Corporation having a total of 2,563 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 136.14 million shares worth more than $11.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 9.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 118.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.19 billion and represent 7.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 42.53 million shares of worth $3.66 billion while later fund manager owns 31.7 million shares of worth $2.73 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.