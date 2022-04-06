Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 28.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.11B, closed the last trade at $14.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.58% during that session. The PBR stock price is -2.08% off its 52-week high price of $15.22 and 48.76% above the 52-week low of $7.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.76 million shares.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting -1.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the PBR stock price touched $14.91 or saw a rise of 2.68%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved 35.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed 11.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 71.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.46%, compared to 55.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.40% and 1,525.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.57 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.90% over the past 5 years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 13.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.18% with a share float percentage of 22.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 187.68 million shares worth more than $2.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, GQG Partners LLC held 5.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 102.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 billion and represent 2.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 38.45 million shares of worth $377.6 million while later fund manager owns 31.8 million shares of worth $312.3 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.