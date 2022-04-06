Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) investors to reap big returns again

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.08B, closed the last trade at $15.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -4.74% during that session. The OLPX stock price is -93.94% off its 52-week high price of $30.41 and 17.86% above the 52-week low of $12.88. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Sporting -4.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the OLPX stock price touched $15.68 or saw a rise of 6.39%. Year-to-date, Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares have moved -46.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) have changed 11.52%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.00%, compared to 0.80% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $156.41 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $153.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -35.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.40%.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.60% with a share float percentage of 99.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olaplex Holdings Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International Corporation with over 499.47 million shares worth more than $14.55 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Advent International Corporation held 77.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $388.69 million and represent 2.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Research Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 4.23 million shares of worth $123.23 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $56.5 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.