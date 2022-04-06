Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has seen 3.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $5.75 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The NUVB stock price is -164.87% off its 52-week high price of $15.23 and 22.43% above the 52-week low of $4.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 890.76K shares.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Sporting 1.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the NUVB stock price touched $5.75 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Nuvation Bio Inc. shares have moved -32.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have changed 23.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.14.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nuvation Bio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to -0.80% for the industry.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.35% with a share float percentage of 92.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuvation Bio Inc. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 32.13 million shares worth more than $319.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Omega Fund Management, Llc, with the holding of over 28.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $280.43 million and represent 12.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 6.91 million shares of worth $63.37 million while later fund manager owns 3.99 million shares of worth $39.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.