NetEase Inc. (NTES) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.47B, closed the last trade at $96.16 per share which meant it lost -$1.91 on the day or -1.95% during that session. The NTES stock price is -25.67% off its 52-week high price of $120.84 and 28.64% above the 52-week low of $68.62. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NetEase Inc. (NTES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 30 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Sporting -1.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the NTES stock price touched $96.16 or saw a rise of 3.82%. Year-to-date, NetEase Inc. shares have moved -5.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have changed 17.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $804.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $377.67 while the price target rests at a high of $916.76. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -853.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -292.75% from current levels.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NetEase Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.92%, compared to 14.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -11.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.89%.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.82 at a share yield of 0.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.76% with a share float percentage of 35.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NetEase Inc. having a total of 773 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 22.23 million shares worth more than $1.9 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 3.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.69 billion and represent 2.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 12.64 million shares of worth $1.23 billion while later fund manager owns 4.09 million shares of worth $440.84 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.