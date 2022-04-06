Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.24B, closed the recent trade at $22.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.40% during that session. The MNDT stock price is -4.34% off its 52-week high price of $23.33 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $13.76. The 3-month trading volume is 7.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) trade information

Sporting -0.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the MNDT stock price touched $22.36 or saw a rise of 0.58%. Year-to-date, Mandiant Inc. shares have moved 27.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) have changed -0.18%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.06, which means that the shares’ value could drop -6.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.44% from the levels at last check today.

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mandiant Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -317.65%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.70% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $129.5 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $132.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $114.69 million and $113.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.90% for the current quarter and 16.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.30% over the past 5 years.

MNDT Dividends

Mandiant Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.04% with a share float percentage of 97.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mandiant Inc. having a total of 365 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.73 million shares worth more than $381.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 21.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $369.78 million and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.29% shares in the company for having 10.02 million shares of worth $175.76 million while later fund manager owns 6.48 million shares of worth $113.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.