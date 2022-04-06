Lennar Corporation (LEN) Shares Have Declined -32.10% Year To Date

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.47B, closed the recent trade at $76.78 per share which meant it lost -$2.09 on the day or -2.66% during that session. The LEN stock price is -53.09% off its 52-week high price of $117.54 and -2.29% below the 52-week low of $78.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lennar Corporation (LEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.59.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

Sporting -2.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the LEN stock price touched $76.78 or saw a rise of 9.25%. Year-to-date, Lennar Corporation shares have moved -32.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) have changed -5.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $113.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $75.00 while the price target rests at a high of $154.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -100.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.32% from the levels at last check today.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lennar Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.14%, compared to 31.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.10% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.01 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 81.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.70%.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 1.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.49%.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.39% with a share float percentage of 96.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lennar Corporation having a total of 1,064 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.94 million shares worth more than $2.71 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.09 billion and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 7.43 million shares of worth $695.89 million while later fund manager owns 6.3 million shares of worth $590.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.