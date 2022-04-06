Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.75B, closed the last trade at $54.61 per share which meant it lost -$5.23 on the day or -8.74% during that session. The LSCC stock price is -56.47% off its 52-week high price of $85.45 and 21.37% above the 52-week low of $42.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Sporting -8.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the LSCC stock price touched $54.61 or saw a rise of 16.55%. Year-to-date, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares have moved -29.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) have changed 5.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -73.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.87% from current levels.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.08%, compared to 23.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.40% and 22.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $134.13 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $135.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $107.17 million and $115.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.20% for the current quarter and 16.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 101.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.92% with a share float percentage of 99.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lattice Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.63 million shares worth more than $1.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 billion and represent 9.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 3.89 million shares of worth $299.92 million while later fund manager owns 3.79 million shares of worth $291.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.