Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -3.41% Stock Price Decline

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 45.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.76B, closed the last trade at $5.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -3.41% during that session. The ITUB stock price is -4.06% off its 52-week high price of $5.89 and 36.57% above the 52-week low of $3.59. The 3-month trading volume is 48.13 million shares.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Sporting -3.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ITUB stock price touched $5.66 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares have moved 51.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) have changed 21.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 11.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.66% from current levels.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.95 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.57 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.84 billion and $5.29 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.00% for the current quarter and 5.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 41.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.50%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 2.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.83% with a share float percentage of 22.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. having a total of 406 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schroder Investment Management Group with over 163.82 million shares worth more than $614.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Schroder Investment Management Group held 3.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 122.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $460.91 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 53.42 million shares of worth $217.41 million while later fund manager owns 23.77 million shares of worth $96.73 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.