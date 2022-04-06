Investors In Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Will Start Making Money Again

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the last trade at $33.71 per share which meant it lost -$1.98 on the day or -5.55% during that session. The SLVM stock price is -18.78% off its 52-week high price of $40.04 and 31.47% above the 52-week low of $23.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 508.07K shares.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) trade information

Sporting -5.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the SLVM stock price touched $33.71 or saw a rise of 6.07%. Year-to-date, Sylvamo Corporation shares have moved 20.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) have changed 11.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sylvamo Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.86%, compared to 6.70% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $933.27 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $892.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SLVM Dividends

Sylvamo Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.10% with a share float percentage of 30.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sylvamo Corporation having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $22.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.23 million and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares S&P Smallcap 600 Value ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.43% shares in the company for having 2.39 million shares of worth $67.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.56 million shares of worth $15.66 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.