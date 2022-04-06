Investor Confidence Dwindles After ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Shares Drop By About -1.52

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 2.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $20.55 per share which meant it lost -$1.52 on the day or -6.89% during that session. The ACMR stock price is -93.24% off its 52-week high price of $39.71 and 31.53% above the 52-week low of $14.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Sporting -6.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ACMR stock price touched $20.55 or saw a rise of 11.23%. Year-to-date, ACM Research Inc. shares have moved -27.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have changed -18.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ACM Research Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.62%, compared to -8.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.04 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $45.56 million and $43.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.70% for the current quarter and 53.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -10.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.61% with a share float percentage of 72.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACM Research Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.42 million shares worth more than $120.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 7.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.69 million and represent 7.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $32.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.37 million shares of worth $31.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.