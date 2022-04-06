International Game Technology PLC (IGT): What Is Good About Stock?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.93B, closed the last trade at $24.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.11 on the day or -4.41% during that session. The IGT stock price is -37.06% off its 52-week high price of $32.95 and 36.98% above the 52-week low of $15.15. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Sporting -4.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the IGT stock price touched $24.04 or saw a rise of 7.82%. Year-to-date, International Game Technology PLC shares have moved -16.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have changed 8.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $63.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -162.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.17% from current levels.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that International Game Technology PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 361.29%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 308.30% and -66.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $556.27 million and $1.01 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 84.30% for the current quarter and 2.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 106.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.18%.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 3.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.61% with a share float percentage of 98.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Game Technology PLC having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.06 million shares worth more than $264.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the holding of over 6.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $183.24 million and represent 3.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 2.9 million shares of worth $62.33 million while later fund manager owns 2.32 million shares of worth $68.5 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.