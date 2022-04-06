IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 6.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the last trade at $3.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -4.14% during that session. The IAG stock price is -10.95% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 37.75% above the 52-week low of $2.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.14 million shares.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Sporting -4.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the IAG stock price touched $3.47 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, IAMGOLD Corporation shares have moved 10.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) have changed 3.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IAMGOLD Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -183.33%, compared to 6.40% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $313.47 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $367.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -762.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.98%.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.16% with a share float percentage of 65.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IAMGOLD Corporation having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 49.08 million shares worth more than $110.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 41.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.41 million and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 24.22 million shares of worth $54.74 million while later fund manager owns 21.13 million shares of worth $47.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.43% of company’s outstanding stock.