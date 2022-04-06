How Will Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) Perform In Months To Come?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 4.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13B, closed the recent trade at $21.74 per share which meant it gained $2.55 on the day or 13.29% during that session. The GOGO stock price is 8.1% off its 52-week high price of $19.98 and 55.8% above the 52-week low of $9.61. The 3-month trading volume is 834.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) trade information

Sporting 13.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the GOGO stock price touched $21.74 or saw a rise of 2.38%. Year-to-date, Gogo Inc. shares have moved 41.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have changed 18.75%.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gogo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.22%, compared to 5.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 244.40% and 123.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.3 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $93.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $73.87 million and $82.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.90% for the current quarter and 13.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 308.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

GOGO Dividends

Gogo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.92% with a share float percentage of 99.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gogo Inc. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GTCR, LLC with over 31.74 million shares worth more than $429.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, GTCR, LLC held 28.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 4.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.3 million and represent 4.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 2.72 million shares of worth $33.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.41 million shares of worth $19.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.