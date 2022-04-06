How Will Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Perform In Months To Come?

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $620.06M, closed the last trade at $3.88 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.11% during that session. The CPTN stock price is -1965.98% off its 52-week high price of $80.16 and 6.7% above the 52-week low of $3.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 430.80K shares.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Sporting 2.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the CPTN stock price touched $3.88 or saw a rise of 9.35%. Year-to-date, Cepton Inc. shares have moved -60.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) have changed -57.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.77% over the past 6 months.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.33% with a share float percentage of 58.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cepton Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company.