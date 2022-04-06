How Is The First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has seen 6.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.33B, closed the last trade at $12.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -4.42% during that session. The AG stock price is -46.06% off its 52-week high price of $18.93 and 28.32% above the 52-week low of $9.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.08 million shares.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting -4.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the AG stock price touched $12.96 or saw a rise of 7.36%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have moved 16.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have changed 3.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,150.00%, compared to 1.60% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $204.5 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.08% over the past 5 years.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.92% with a share float percentage of 38.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Majestic Silver Corp. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 23.87 million shares worth more than $265.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 8.56 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.73 million and represent 3.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.09% shares in the company for having 13.23 million shares of worth $157.69 million while later fund manager owns 11.25 million shares of worth $134.16 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.33% of company’s outstanding stock.