How Is The Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 3.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.73B, closed the last trade at $211.23 per share which meant it lost -$5.15 on the day or -2.38% during that session. The ENPH stock price is -33.72% off its 52-week high price of $282.46 and 48.45% above the 52-week low of $108.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.62.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Sporting -2.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ENPH stock price touched $211.23 or saw a rise of 4.42%. Year-to-date, Enphase Energy Inc. shares have moved 15.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have changed 33.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enphase Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.71%, compared to 28.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.60% and 16.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 76.80%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $396.49 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $408.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $264.84 million and $292.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.70% for the current quarter and 39.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 7.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.60%.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.85% with a share float percentage of 75.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enphase Energy Inc. having a total of 968 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.93 million shares worth more than $2.09 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 billion and represent 10.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 3.42 million shares of worth $513.61 million while later fund manager owns 2.83 million shares of worth $423.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.