How Is The Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.40B, closed the recent trade at $8.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -4.75% during that session. The ALIT stock price is -52.98% off its 52-week high price of $13.34 and 3.78% above the 52-week low of $8.39. The 3-month trading volume is 2.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alight Inc. (ALIT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Sporting -4.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ALIT stock price touched $8.72 or saw a rise of 13.75%. Year-to-date, Alight Inc. shares have moved -15.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) have changed 0.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -83.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.02% from the levels at last check today.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.82% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $728.01 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $713.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 38.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.72%.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.55% with a share float percentage of 104.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alight Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 54.83 million shares worth more than $592.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackstone Inc held 11.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 46.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $500.26 million and represent 9.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 7.18 million shares of worth $77.6 million while later fund manager owns 6.98 million shares of worth $75.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.