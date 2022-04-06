Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 33.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.09M, closed the last trade at $1.19 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 11.21% during that session. The RCON stock price is -1370.59% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 26.89% above the 52-week low of $0.87. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Sporting 11.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the RCON stock price touched $1.19 or saw a rise of 17.36%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology Ltd. shares have moved -9.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed -15.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -740.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -740.34% from current levels.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.93% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.10% over the past 5 years.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.42% with a share float percentage of 19.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recon Technology Ltd. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 2.69 million shares worth more than $3.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 14.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.88 million and represent 3.68% of shares outstanding.