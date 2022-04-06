Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.58B, closed the recent trade at $103.81 per share which meant it gained $2.61 on the day or 2.58% during that session. The NTR stock price is -4.85% off its 52-week high price of $108.84 and 49.64% above the 52-week low of $52.28. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 million shares.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Sporting 2.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the NTR stock price touched $103.81 or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Nutrien Ltd. shares have moved 34.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have changed 1.82%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $110.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $79.00 while the price target rests at a high of $130.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.9% from the levels at last check today.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nutrien Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 48.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 106.42%, compared to 33.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.73 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.62 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 585.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 66.50%.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.84 at a share yield of 1.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.48% with a share float percentage of 69.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutrien Ltd. having a total of 1,004 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 30.93 million shares worth more than $2.33 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.49 billion and represent 3.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 11.11 million shares of worth $835.17 million while later fund manager owns 7.37 million shares of worth $515.56 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.