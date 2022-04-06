Hemisphere Media Group Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $184.00M, closed the recent trade at $4.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -4.17% during that session. The HMTV stock price is -221.28% off its 52-week high price of $14.04 and -0.92% below the 52-week low of $4.41. The 3-month trading volume is 74.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) trade information

Sporting -4.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the HMTV stock price touched $4.37 or saw a rise of 8.39%. Year-to-date, Hemisphere Media Group Inc. shares have moved -37.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) have changed -13.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -197.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -174.6% from the levels at last check today.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.25 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $46.87 million and $37.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.90% for the current quarter and 43.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.20% over the past 5 years.

HMTV Dividends

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.19% with a share float percentage of 79.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hemisphere Media Group Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Edenbrook Capital, LLC with over 1.88 million shares worth more than $22.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Edenbrook Capital, LLC held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fine Capital Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 1.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.67 million and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $6.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $5.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.