Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $925.43M, closed the last trade at $22.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.23% during that session. The GNK stock price is -10.38% off its 52-week high price of $24.45 and 55.49% above the 52-week low of $9.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 943.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.88.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Sporting -0.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the GNK stock price touched $22.15 or saw a rise of 9.41%. Year-to-date, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares have moved 38.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have changed 6.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.22% from current levels.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.47%, compared to 17.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 754.50% and 1,233.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $142.15 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $95.49 million and $87.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.90% for the current quarter and 17.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between April 11 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 2.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.36% with a share float percentage of 79.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genco Shipping & Trading Limited having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.81 million shares worth more than $116.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Centerbridge Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.89 million and represent 10.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $22.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $14.41 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.