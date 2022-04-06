Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 5.50%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.86B, closed the recent trade at $9.79 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 5.50% during that session. The FRO stock price is -6.54% off its 52-week high price of $10.43 and 37.69% above the 52-week low of $6.10. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.67.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Sporting 5.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the FRO stock price touched $9.79 or saw a fall of -0.93%. Year-to-date, Frontline Ltd. shares have moved 31.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have changed -10.16%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontline Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 335.71%, compared to 17.00% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $869.87 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.91 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.70% over the past 5 years.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.02% with a share float percentage of 47.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontline Ltd. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Folketrygdfondet with over 10.43 million shares worth more than $97.73 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Folketrygdfondet held 5.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.06 million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 2.75 million shares of worth $24.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $11.41 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.