Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has seen 8.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57B, closed the last trade at $11.92 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 3.92% during that session. The ULCC stock price is -90.44% off its 52-week high price of $22.70 and 20.47% above the 52-week low of $9.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 million shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Sporting 3.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ULCC stock price touched $11.92 or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -12.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have changed 23.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.26.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 111.97%, compared to 33.00% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $646.87 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $625.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.94% with a share float percentage of 103.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indigo Partners LLC with over 178.83 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Indigo Partners LLC held 82.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 6.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.64 million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 2.18 million shares of worth $29.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $26.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.