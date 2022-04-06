FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.76M, closed the last trade at $3.60 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 27.03% during that session. The FGF stock price is -177.5% off its 52-week high price of $9.99 and 27.5% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22360.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.07K shares.

FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) trade information

Sporting 27.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the FGF stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 8.16%. Year-to-date, FG Financial Group Inc. shares have moved -4.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) have changed 18.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.83 while the price target rests at a high of $6.83. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -89.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.72% from current levels.

FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.67% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

FGF Dividends

FG Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.51% with a share float percentage of 60.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FG Financial Group Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 96525.0 shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 66900.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 53000.0 shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 34257.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.