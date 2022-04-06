ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -0.83% Fall

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $896.46M, closed the last trade at $5.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.83% during that session. The GWH stock price is -386.87% off its 52-week high price of $28.92 and 38.55% above the 52-week low of $3.65. The 3-month trading volume is 871.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Sporting -0.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the GWH stock price touched $5.94 or saw a rise of 4.04%. Year-to-date, ESS Tech Inc. shares have moved -48.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) have changed 33.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -371.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.85% from current levels.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ESS Tech Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.16%, compared to 25.90% for the industry.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.12% with a share float percentage of 76.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ESS Tech Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 0.88 million shares worth more than $8.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 0.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 26000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.