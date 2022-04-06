Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $298.19M, closed the last trade at $8.96 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 5.16% during that session. The EIGR stock price is -11.83% off its 52-week high price of $10.02 and 60.6% above the 52-week low of $3.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 897.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Sporting 5.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the EIGR stock price touched $8.96 or saw a rise of 6.28%. Year-to-date, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 72.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) have changed 120.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $57.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -536.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -145.54% from current levels.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -136.00%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.30% and -174.10% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.33 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.80% over the past 5 years.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.87% with a share float percentage of 74.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 7.04 million shares worth more than $36.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 20.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.13 million and represent 9.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 1.76 million shares of worth $10.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $5.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.