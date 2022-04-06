Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84B, closed the last trade at $18.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.98 on the day or -5.03% during that session. The DCT stock price is -174.84% off its 52-week high price of $50.90 and -0.43% below the 52-week low of $18.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 776.05K shares.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

Sporting -5.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the DCT stock price touched $18.52 or saw a rise of 19.44%. Year-to-date, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares have moved -38.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have changed -16.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.50%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.01 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 43.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.25%.

DCT Dividends

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.23% with a share float percentage of 99.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duck Creek Technologies Inc. having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Accenture PLC with over 21.07 million shares worth more than $932.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Accenture PLC held 15.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 16.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $716.35 million and represent 12.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.48% shares in the company for having 8.69 million shares of worth $384.63 million while later fund manager owns 4.85 million shares of worth $214.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.62% of company’s outstanding stock.