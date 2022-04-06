Dow Inc. (DOW) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.38B, closed the recent trade at $62.21 per share which meant it lost -$1.28 on the day or -2.02% during that session. The DOW stock price is -14.74% off its 52-week high price of $71.38 and 16.3% above the 52-week low of $52.07. The 3-month trading volume is 5.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dow Inc. (DOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.1.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Sporting -2.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the DOW stock price touched $62.21 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, Dow Inc. shares have moved 11.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) have changed 9.50%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $56.00 while the price target rests at a high of $77.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.98% from the levels at last check today.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dow Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.05%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 159.30% and 22.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.20%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.35 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $10.71 billion and $11.88 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.00% for the current quarter and 7.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.80% over the past 5 years.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.80 at a share yield of 4.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.69% with a share float percentage of 67.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dow Inc. having a total of 1,738 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.54 million shares worth more than $3.66 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 44.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.56 billion and represent 6.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 21.07 million shares of worth $1.21 billion while later fund manager owns 20.61 million shares of worth $1.15 billion as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.