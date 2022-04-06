Does Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.21M, closed the last trade at $7.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.97% during that session. The FRGI stock price is -117.55% off its 52-week high price of $15.62 and 5.29% above the 52-week low of $6.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.56K shares.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) trade information

Sporting -0.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the FRGI stock price touched $7.18 or saw a rise of 16.8%. Year-to-date, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares have moved -34.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) have changed -19.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.77.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 633.33%, compared to 21.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.48 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $93.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $148.9 million and $144.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -40.60% for the current quarter and -35.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -138.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

FRGI Dividends

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.51% with a share float percentage of 104.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with over 5.26 million shares worth more than $57.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. held 20.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 4.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.11 million and represent 17.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.42% shares in the company for having 2.19 million shares of worth $23.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $13.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.81% of company’s outstanding stock.