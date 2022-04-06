Does China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.25M, closed the recent trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -11.40% during that session. The CJJD stock price is -334.62% off its 52-week high price of $1.13 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.26. The 3-month trading volume is 230.36K shares.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Sporting -11.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the CJJD stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 23.51%. Year-to-date, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares have moved -22.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) have changed -9.19%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.78% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $121.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $121.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2013.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -12.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.98% with a share float percentage of 18.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 4.84 million shares worth more than $1.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 11.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.