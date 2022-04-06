Could Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.69B, closed the recent trade at $21.02 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.05% during that session. The HMHC stock price is -0.52% off its 52-week high price of $21.13 and 67.41% above the 52-week low of $6.85. The 3-month trading volume is 4.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) trade information

Sporting 0.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the HMHC stock price touched $21.02 or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares have moved 30.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) have changed 0.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 0.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.1% from the levels at last check today.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 48.69% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $169.68 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $162.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $203.56 million and $146.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -16.60% for the current quarter and 11.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 100.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

HMHC Dividends

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.58% with a share float percentage of 89.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 14.12 million shares worth more than $227.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 11.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., with the holding of over 11.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.15 million and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.00% shares in the company for having 6.38 million shares of worth $90.57 million while later fund manager owns 3.63 million shares of worth $58.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.