Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Estimation And Forecast

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.11B, closed the recent trade at $34.23 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The CAG stock price is -14.2% off its 52-week high price of $39.09 and 12.18% above the 52-week low of $30.06. The 3-month trading volume is 4.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.68.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the CAG stock price touched $34.23 or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, Conagra Brands Inc. shares have moved -0.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have changed 1.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -16.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.67% from the levels at last check today.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Conagra Brands Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.95%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.00% and 8.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.02 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.77 billion for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 54.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.61%.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 06 and April 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.25 at a share yield of 3.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.52% with a share float percentage of 85.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conagra Brands Inc. having a total of 1,058 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.95 million shares worth more than $1.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 48.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.65 billion and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.61% shares in the company for having 22.09 million shares of worth $711.32 million while later fund manager owns 18.89 million shares of worth $639.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.94% of company’s outstanding stock.