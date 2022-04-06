Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.60B, closed the recent trade at $77.75 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 0.39% during that session. The CL stock price is -10.11% off its 52-week high price of $85.61 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $72.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) trade information

Sporting 0.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the CL stock price touched $77.75 or saw a rise of 0.18%. Year-to-date, Colgate-Palmolive Company shares have moved -9.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) have changed 1.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $75.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.54% from the levels at last check today.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Colgate-Palmolive Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.12%, compared to -8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.60% and 2.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.46 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.32 billion and $4.34 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.30% for the current quarter and 3.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -18.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.64%.

CL Dividends

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 28 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.80 at a share yield of 2.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.33%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.13% with a share float percentage of 81.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colgate-Palmolive Company having a total of 2,229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 76.75 million shares worth more than $6.55 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 65.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.57 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 23.95 million shares of worth $2.04 billion while later fund manager owns 20.83 million shares of worth $1.59 billion as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.