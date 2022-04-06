Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) Must Gain 70.3% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.89M, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 17.22% during that session. The CRDL stock price is -180.23% off its 52-week high price of $4.96 and 30.51% above the 52-week low of $1.23. The 3-month trading volume is 304.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Sporting 17.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the CRDL stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -4.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) have changed 28.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.12 while the price target rests at a high of $8.76. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -394.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -76.27% from current levels.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.72%, compared to 11.40% for the industry.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.50% with a share float percentage of 14.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 1.04 million shares worth more than $4.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 1.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.27 million and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $3.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.04 million shares of worth $3.78 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.