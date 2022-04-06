Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $5.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -6.30% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -130.17% off its 52-week high price of $13.35 and 17.07% above the 52-week low of $4.81. The 3-month trading volume is 2.81 million shares.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Sporting -6.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the GOEV stock price touched $5.80 or saw a rise of 7.2%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc. shares have moved -24.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed 17.17%.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canoo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.16%, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -537.50% and -614.30% for the next quarter.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.33% with a share float percentage of 55.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canoo Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.9 million shares worth more than $91.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.39 million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 3.73 million shares of worth $28.79 million while later fund manager owns 3.72 million shares of worth $44.5 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.