Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.13B, closed the recent trade at $61.08 per share which meant it lost -$1.56 on the day or -2.50% during that session. The BLDR stock price is -41.58% off its 52-week high price of $86.48 and 35.76% above the 52-week low of $39.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 million shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

Sporting -2.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the BLDR stock price touched $61.08 or saw a rise of 10.3%. Year-to-date, Builders FirstSource Inc. shares have moved -26.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) have changed -7.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $98.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $71.00 while the price target rests at a high of $125.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -104.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.24% from the levels at last check today.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Builders FirstSource Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.53%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.60% and 9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 128.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.29 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.83 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.53 billion and $4.17 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 69.50% for the current quarter and -8.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 218.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.80%.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.71% with a share float percentage of 95.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Builders FirstSource Inc. having a total of 636 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.71 million shares worth more than $1.6 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 17.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.54 billion and represent 9.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 5.88 million shares of worth $304.01 million while later fund manager owns 5.3 million shares of worth $454.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.