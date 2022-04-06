Bit Brother Limited (BTB): What Makes The Stock Good?

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.66M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.29% during that session. The BTB stock price is -1470.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.34 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 745.58K shares.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Sporting -2.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the BTB stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 12.82%. Year-to-date, Bit Brother Limited shares have moved -40.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) have changed 8.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.60% over the past 5 years.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.72% with a share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Brother Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87108.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.