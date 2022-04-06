BioNTech SE (BNTX) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.58B, closed the last trade at $180.82 per share which meant it lost -$5.42 on the day or -2.91% during that session. The BNTX stock price is -156.61% off its 52-week high price of $464.00 and 39.17% above the 52-week low of $110.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioNTech SE (BNTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $8.52.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Sporting -2.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the BNTX stock price touched $180.82 or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, BioNTech SE shares have moved -29.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have changed 43.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $242.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $149.89 while the price target rests at a high of $362.43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.11% from current levels.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioNTech SE shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.28%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 343.80% and 88.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,229.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.57 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $422.55 million and $1.75 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 981.70% for the current quarter and 170.10% for the next.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.70% with a share float percentage of 53.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioNTech SE having a total of 551 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 6.53 million shares worth more than $1.68 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 4.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 billion and represent 1.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 2.06 million shares of worth $561.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $427.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.