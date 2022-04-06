Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Annexon Inc. (ANNX) tumbled -2.93%

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.98M, closed the last trade at $2.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.93% during that session. The ANNX stock price is -839.26% off its 52-week high price of $27.99 and 11.41% above the 52-week low of $2.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 481.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Annexon Inc. (ANNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.93.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Sporting -2.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ANNX stock price touched $2.98 or saw a rise of 4.18%. Year-to-date, Annexon Inc. shares have moved -74.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have changed -31.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.73 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1242.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.72% from current levels.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Annexon Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -84.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.88%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.50% and -41.20% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.60%.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.60% with a share float percentage of 106.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annexon Inc. having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 3.35 million shares worth more than $62.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Redmile Group, LLC held 8.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 3.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.33 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.60% shares in the company for having 2.53 million shares of worth $47.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $18.77 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.00% of company’s outstanding stock.