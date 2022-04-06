Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $845.76M, closed the last trade at $9.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -5.59% during that session. The ATRA stock price is -115.72% off its 52-week high price of $20.04 and 11.3% above the 52-week low of $8.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Sporting -5.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ATRA stock price touched $9.29 or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have moved -41.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have changed 8.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.66.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.61%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.20% and -14.00% for the next quarter.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.83 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.70% over the past 5 years.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.77% with a share float percentage of 106.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 8.48 million shares worth more than $151.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 8.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.48 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 2.31 million shares of worth $41.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.22 million shares of worth $39.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.